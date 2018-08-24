Maria Butina’s lawyer appeals decision to keep her in custody in US

WASHINGTON, August 24. /TASS/. The defense team of Russian national Maria Butina filed a petition in a court in the US Federal District Court in Washington, DC, on Friday asking to place her under house arrest until the beginning of the trial. The relevant notice has been added to the electronic database of the US judicial system. Its copy has been obtained by TASS.

According to this document, the Russian citizen’s Defense Attorney Robert Driscoll insists that she be placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring of her whereabouts.

Russian citizen Maria Butina, 29, was arrested in Washington, DC, on July 15. According to the US Department of Justice, she is suspected of acting "as an agent of Russia inside the United States by developing relationships with US persons and infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics, for the purpose of advancing the interests of the Russian Federation."

In a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on July 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov demanded Butina’s early release from custody stressing that charges against her were trumped-up. For her part, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow would continue work to protect Butina’s rights and legitimate interests.