Investigative Committee starts criminal proceedings over new video of prison beatings

Society & Culture
August 24, 19:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On August 23, a video recording was published in the media, showing employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service beating up convicts

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated criminal proceedings over a new video that shows convicts being beaten at the Yaroslavl correctional facility №1, published in Novaya Gazeta. According to the committee’s representative Svetlana Petrenko, "on August 23, another video recording was published in the media, showing employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service beating up convicts."

Read also

Russia’s top prison warden vows to punish anyone responsible for brutality cases

"The Main Investigative Directorate has initiated criminal proceedings immediately on the account of exceeding authority with the use of violence and special means. The criminal case initiated earlier by the regional investigative office basing on the same video has been transferred to the Main Investigative Directorate, following the decision of the Russian Investigative Committee’s management, for a full and objective investigation," Petrenko said.

A 10-minute video released by Novaya Gazeta on July 20 shows individuals wearing Federal Penitentiary Service uniforms who were verbally abusing and beating a man. According to attorneys for the Public Verdict Foundation, which provided the video, the individual is Evgeniy Makarov, a prisoner at the Yaroslavl correctional facility №1. The incident occurred in June 2017.

According to investigators, employees of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service dealt multiple blows "with their hands, feet and unidentified objects to the prisoner’s torso and limbs." The new video shows convicts made to run across the hall, while the guards beat them.

The Russian Investigative Committee in the Yaroslavl Region launched a criminal investigation based on official misconduct charges against twelve prison guards. The representative for the committee added that they have combined the Makarov case with the new case opened after the new footage surfaced. Earlier, the federal prison authority condemned the behavior of these staff members and voiced regret over incidents such as these that discredit the service.

