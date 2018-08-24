Russian National Orchestra to have concert tour of Europe ahead of season at home

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Ahead of a new season in Russia, the Russian National Orchestra [RNO] will have a concert tour of Europe, the press service of the company said on Friday.

"The tour itinerary covers Poland, Denmark and Germany," the report said. "The orchestra will give three concerts in Warsaw in the framework of Chopin and His Europe festival where the RNO and Mikhail Pletnyov, its artistic director and principal conductor, are frequent guests. The program includes works by Mieczyslaw Karlowicz, Igor Stravinsky and Dmitry Shostakovich, among others."

In Copenhagen, the RNO will perform Rossini, Shostakovich and Max Bruch’s violin concerto on August 30 at Tivoli concern hall. Violinist Vadim Repin will play the solo part.

The tour begins on Sunday, August 26 and it will continue through to September 1.