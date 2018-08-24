Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Pantelena oil tanker with two Russian crew members reaches Lome port — embassy

Society & Culture
August 24, 17:52 UTC+3 RABAT

The crew consists of 17 Georgian nationals and two Russians

© REUTERS/Jorge Silva

RABAT, August 24 August 24. /TASS/. The Pentelena Greek tanker with two Russians on board, which went missing on August 14 and was spotted off the coast of the Republic of the Congo on Thursday, has reached the port of Lome, the capital of Togo, the Russian Embassy in Gabon informed TASS on Friday.

Read also

Tanker with Georgian and Russian crew found off Gabon

"We confirm that the vessel has reached the port of Lome," the source said.

The crew members are alive and well, the embassy said. "The entire crew is currently on board. The crew members are tired but alive and well," the diplomat said, adding that "the reasons for the vessel’s disappearance are yet to be clarified."

According to available data, the crew consists of 17 Georgian nationals and two Russians.

Communication with the vessel owned by the Lotus Shipping Greek company was lost on August 14 at a distance of 74 kilometers from the port of Owendo (close to Libreville, Gabon). The navies of the regional countries were involved in the search operation.

