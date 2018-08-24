Capsule with ashes of acclaimed operatic singer laid in foundation of monument in Siberia

KRASNOYARSK, August 24. /TASS/. A capsule with a part of ashes of the worldwide acclaimed Russian operatic baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky was laid on Friday in the foundation of a future monument to him in the east-Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, the press service of the Krasnoyarsk region government said.

Following Hvorostovsky’s own will, his ashes were divided in two portions and one of them was buried in Moscow. As for the other portion, the singer asked his relatives and friends to take it to Krasnoyarsk, his home city.

"The foundation stone was laid down in a small park at the lower level of the compound of the Krasnoyarsk State Institute of Arts [which the singer graduated from - TASS]," the press service said. "It was Dmitri’s parents and widow who chose the place for the sculpture."

Alexander and Lyudmila Hvorostovsky, the singer’s parents, his widow Florence, son Maxim and daughter Nina took part in the ceremony.

"I am thankful to the family and relatives of Dmitri Alexandrovich [the second word being Dmitri Hvorostovsky’s patronymic - TASS] for the decision to place the monument here, in an unpretentious park by the walls of the school that opened the doors to the world for him," Krasnoyarsk region Acting Governor Alexander Uss said at the ceremony.

Dmitri Hvorostovsky died in London on November 22, 2017, at the age of 55 after an illustrious international career that had spanned 28 years.

The first urn with his ashes was buried in Moscow’s Novodevichy memorial cemetery on November 28, 2017, while the second one was taken to Krasnoyarsk.