Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian journalist arrested in Ukraine asks for meeting with human rights commissioner

Society & Culture
August 24, 16:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has reported that Russian journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, who was arrested in Ukraine, has prepared a request to meet with her

Share
1 pages in this article
Kirill Vyshinsky

Kirill Vyshinsky

© AP Photo/Victor Platov

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has reported that Russian journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, who was arrested in Ukraine, has prepared a request to meet with her.

Read also
Kirill Vyshinsky

Defense attorneys for RIA Novosti Ukraine’s chief to fight extension of his imprisonment

"As the lawyer for the journalist said, on August 20 Kirill Vyshinsky prepared a request to organize a meeting with me and on August 21 the document was given to an investigator. We want to believe that this time Ukraine’s authorities will allow Kirill fulfill his right to a meeting with a representative for the country of which he is a citizen," Moskalkova said in a statement, which TASS has at its disposal. The human rights commissioner noted that Ukraine’s authorities earlier refused to organize a meeting with Vyshinsky for her and barred the Russian consul from visiting him as well.

The Russian human rights commissioner is confident that the journalist is not guilty. "It is obvious for us that Kirill is not guilty and suffered for his commitment to the freedom of speech. The true reason behind his arrest was, most probably, the desire to create a situation in which it would be possible to raise the issue of the exchange of the Russian journalist for convicted Ukrainian citizens. We are surprised that in the country that has proclaimed its commitment to the ‘common European values’ for many years the execution by a journalist of his professional obligations is considered equivalent to the commitment of a state crime," the document reads.

Moskalkova reiterated that today is 100 days since the journalist’s arrest and noted that, "realizing his responsibility to his relatives and friends, to all who love and remember him, he did not consider it possible to resort to effective, but senseless, ways to protect his rights, like a hunger strike." The Russian human rights commissioner affirmed that she continues to follow the journalist’s fate and expressed her support for him.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
This week in photos: Swan Lake at London’s Coliseum, Putin's dance and penguins’ weigh-in
14
Celebrating Eid al-Adha from Moscow to New Delhi
6
Thousands gather for Eid al-Adha prayer at Moscow Cathedral Mosque
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
2
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region
3
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
4
Putin to hold meeting in Kemerovo region on coal exports
5
Russian lawmaker suggests deploying nuclear weapons in Syria to respond to US sanctions
6
Thousands of militants gather in Syria’s Idlib for attack on Aleppo, Hama
7
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT