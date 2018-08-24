This week in photos: Swan Lake at London’s Coliseum, Putin's dance and penguins’ weigh-in

Dancers Kimin Kim and Yulia Stepanova of the St Petersburg Ballet perform Swan Lake during a photo call at the Coliseum theatre in London, August 21
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein/Archive
Fireworks at the 2018 Rostec International Fireworks Festival in Moscow's Brateevsky Cascade Park, August 18
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Russian couple Dmitry Vasin and Sagdiana Khamzina compete to win the stage category at the World Tango Championship final in Buenos Aires, August 22
© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Indonesian dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, August 18
© EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH
A newly unveiled wax work of Pope Francis is carried at the National Wax Museum Plus ahead of Pope Francis' visit to Ireland, in Dublin, August 23
© Brian Lawless/ PA via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin dances with Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl during her wedding to Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, August 18
© EPA-EFE/ROLAND SCHLAGER/POOL
A long exposure photo showing Muslim pilgrims arriving to throw stones towards the symbolic devil represented by a Jamarat (Burning Coal) on the last day of the Muslims Hajj 2018 pilgrimage in the tent City of Mina near Mecca, August 22
© EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
A girl seen during celebrations marking Day of the Russian National Flag, Moscow, August 22
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Aflah Fadlan Prawira of Indonesia competes during the men's 800m Freestyle Heats at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, August 20
© EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
A penguin stands tall on the weighing scales for the Zoo's annual weigh-in, London, August 23
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Fire crews battle to extinguish an out-of-control bushfire near a homes in Salt Ash, Australia, August 19
© EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN