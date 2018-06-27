Russian journalist Primakov returns from Ukraine after entry ban — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian journalist Yevgeny Primakov, who was earlier denied entry to Ukraine, is returning back to Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"I have just contacted him to check the latest information. He is on a plane. His passport and other documents were given back to him," she said on Tuesday evening during the "60 minutes" TV show on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

On June 26, Russian TV personality Yevgeny Primakov said that Ukrainian authorities denied him entry into the country for five years. According to Primakov, he was told "he posed a threat to Ukraine’s security", while no specific reason for refusal was provided. The journalist added he planned to take part in the OSCE expert conference on media freedom.