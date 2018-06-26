Two cents worth: Russian court rules in favor of mogul for penny payout in libel lawsuit

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. A Moscow district court has granted a defamation lawsuit filed by Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov against opposition blogger Alexei Navalny and ruled to recover a symbolic 1 ruble (about 2 cents) from the defendant, TASS reports from the scene.

"The court rules to satisfy Prokhorov’s claim to Navalny on recovering 1 ruble and retracting the information disseminated," Judge Marina Vasina said, reading out the court’s verdict.

The court granted the lawsuit in full. Apart from obliging Navalny to pay 1 ruble to the billionaire in moral damages, the court ordered the opposition blogger to post information on his website and on his YouTube channel on retracting information about Prokhorov’s alleged corrupt ties with former Russian Vice-Premier Alexander Khloponin.

Navalny’s counsel said he would appeal against the court’s ruling.

"We will appeal against the verdict in the Moscow City Court. It is important for us to go through all the judicial institutions and our final goal is to appeal to the European Court for Human Rights," he said.

As it follows from the case files, the lawsuit was filed against Navalny’s material titled: "How the Oligarch Paid a Bribe to the Vice-Premier.".