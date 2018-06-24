Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Japan’s Princess visits Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg

Society & Culture
June 24, 18:53 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

The center’s executive director, Alexander Drozdov, and director of the museum, Dina Sorokina, showed the Japanese delegation about the museum

Princess Hisako Takamado of Japan

© AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, stock

YEKATERINBURG, June 24. /TASS/. Princess Hisako Takamado of Japan, who arrived in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg late on Friday, has visited the museum of the Yeltsin Center, the center’s press service said on Sunday.

"Princess Hisako Takamado of Japan along with a representative delegation from Japan visited the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg. Among those who accompanied the Princess were Japanese Ambassador to Russia H.E. Toyohisa Kozuki with his wife, diplomats from the Japanese embassy and representatives of Japan’s football elite," the press service said.

The center’s executive director, Alexander Drozdov, and director of the museum, Dina Sorokina, showed the Japanese delegation about the museum.

The Yeltsin Center was inaugurated in 2015. Its central part, the museum of Russia’s first President Boris Yeltsin, features tens of thousands of documents, more than 130 video interviews and 163 media programs presenting a significant period in Russia’s modern history after the collapse of the former Soviet Union. In 2017, the museum won the Kenneth Hudson Award of the European Museum of the Year Award (EMYA) "in recognition of the most unusual and daring achievement that challenges common perceptions of the role of museums in society."

On Saturday, Princess Takamado visited the Church on Blood in Yekaterinburg, built on the site where Russia’s last tsar Nicholas II and his family were shot in 1918. She later attended a kyudo (Japanese martial art of archery) event in a sports facility in the Urals city. On Sunday, the Princess will attend a match between Japan and Senegal at the Yekaterinburg Arena.

As Honorary President of the Japan Football Association, Princess Takamado attended the June 19 match between Japan and Colombia in Saransk and also visited the Mordovian Erzia Museum of Visual Arts and a regional museum. On June 21, she watched how the Japanese national team is training in Kazan and also visited the National Museum in the Republic of Tatarstan and the Kazan Kremlin.

Beginning from 1998, Princess Takamado has been visiting all FIFA World Cups to encourage her team. Last time, a member of the Imperial Family visited Russia in 1916 as a representative of the allied power during World War I.

