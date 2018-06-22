Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German delegation to World Cup lays wreaths by Eternal Flame in Sochi

Society & Culture
June 22, 19:46 UTC+3 SOCHI

City authorities, local residents and guests brought flowers and wreaths to the Eternal Flame on the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, June 22. /TASS/. A German delegation to the Russia-hosted FIFA World Cup has laid wreaths at the Memorial of Glory in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi in a sign of respect for the Russian people who perished in the Great Patriotic War (which Russia fought against Nazi Germany in 1941-1945), the president of the German Football Association (DFB), Reinhard Grindel, told reporters.

"Our being here today is a sign of respect and homage to the memory of the fallen," he said. Reinhard Grindel said the members of the delegation know how important this day is for the Russian people. He said the Soviet Union bore the brunt of the war, as "there were numerous casualties in the war unleashed by Hitler’s Germany".

Read also

Putin lays wreath by the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Remembrance Day

"People must not stop at just honoring the memory of the fallen. That is why we have come here with young people whom we say that living in peace is what is the most important. And that our mutual understanding, respect for human rights give us these guarantees," he said.

Earlier reports said that hundreds of Sochi residents, tourists and football fans flocked at 9 am to the Memorial of Glory to pay tribute to heroes of the Great Patriotic War. City authorities, local residents and guests brought flowers and wreaths to the Eternal Flame on the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow.

The German delegation is in Sochi, where their national team will face Sweden at a FIFA World Cup group stage match on Saturday. The game will start at 9pm.

Russia is holding its first ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on June 14. Apart from Moscow, the host cities include St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the World Cup, held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15. -0zhe.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
History World War II
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
This week in photos: Russia in playoff, Royal Ascot fashion and solstice swim in Australia
10
International Yoga Day celebrations around the world
12
This week in photos: World Cup fever in Moscow, discord at G7 and Trump-Kim summit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UN passes draft resolution on withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria
2
Russia's experience gained in Syria prompts creation of new amphibious ship
3
Russia tests laser ignition for oxygen-hydrogen rocket engine for first time
4
Putin reappoints Nikolai Patrushev as Security Council chief
5
Syria's president calls current negotiations with US ‘a waste of time’
6
Russia to start building helicopter carriers after 2020
7
EU cash injections in Ukraine disappear in tycoons’ pockets, Czech president says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT