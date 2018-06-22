Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin offers tour of Grand Kremlin Palace to South Korean leader and his wife

Society & Culture
June 22, 19:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The official welcome ceremony took place in the Georgievsky hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife went on a tour of the Grand Kremlin Palace. "After the negotiations, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered a tour of the Grand Kremlin Palace to Moon Jae-in and his wife," the Kremlin press service informed.

Read also

Putin wishes South Korean leader unforgettable emotions from Russia-hosted World Cup

On Friday, the leaders of Russia and South Korea held negotiations in the narrow and expanded formats, on the outcomes of which a set of documents was signed, including a mutual 32-point statement. In particular, the leaders stressed the importance of combating terrorism, expressed support for cooperation in different spheres, such as energy, space, peaceful use of nuclear energy, interregional links.

They paid special attention to the situation on the Korean peninsula.

The official welcome ceremony of the South Korean president took place in the Georgievsky hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.


