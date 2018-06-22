Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Arctic meteorology stations receive new satellite communication equipment

Society & Culture
June 22, 18:14 UTC+3 ARKHANGELSK

The meteorology stations are using different communication systems

© Vsatinet from Wikimedia Commons

ARKHANGELSK, June 22. /TASS/. New systems of satellite communication VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) will be installed in summer at Arctic meteorology stations: on the Vaigach Island and the Kolguyev Island in the Barents Sea and on Novaya Zemlya, head of the local meteorology and environment service Roman Yershov told TASS on Friday.

"The VSAT systems will be installed at three [Arctic] stations - those would be the works to expand our network with its optional connection to the VSAT network," he said. "This will mean access to the regular Internet and IP-telephony, thus we shall have permanent communication, rather cheap and reliable to transmit any data, first of all the data related to weather conditions."

Presently, the meteorology stations are using different communication systems. "We are using the short-wave communication, the Gonets and satellite Iridium systems," he continued. "The system, which will be installed now, offers a wider channel and lower costs."

The equipment will be delivered to the meteorology stations during a voyage of the Mikhail Somov scientific vessel, which will begin on June 23 and will continue to late August.

