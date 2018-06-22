This week in photos: Russia in playoff, Royal Ascot fashion and solstice swim in Australia

Egypt's goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy in action in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A Round 2 football match against Russia at St Petersburg Stadium, June 19. Russia won the game 3-1
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Ice cream “Choice of the Kremlin” for sale on Moscow’s Red Square, June 19
© Artem Geodakyan/TASS
Fans watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A Round 2 football match between Russia and Egypt at St Petersburg Stadium, June 19
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
A Morocco fan wearing a lion costume arrives at Sportivnaya metro station to attend the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, June 20
© AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano
Russian Honor guards at the Motherland Calls statue at World War II memorial complex Mamayev Kurgan, in Volgograd June 18
© EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A racegoer poses for photographers on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, June 20
© AP Photo/Tim Ireland
Visitors look at a sand sculpture at the 12th International Sands Sculpture Festival in Jelgava, June 19
© EPA-EFE/Toms Kalnins
A visitor eats a fish during Vlaggetjesdag (Flagday), the day on which traditionally the new herring is shipped into the harbor of Scheveningen, The Netherlands, June 16
© EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL
An Indian Hindu Naga Sadhu performs yoga as part of the 4th International Day of Yoga during the annual Ambubachi festival in Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, June 21
© EPA-EFE/STR
French President's wife Brigitte Macron greets people during the 'Fete de la Musique', the music day celebration in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 21
© EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL
Participants of the Dark Mofo Nude Solstice Swim are seen in the River Derwent at dawn, in Hobart, Australia, June 22
© EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS
Iceland's manager Heimir Hallgrimsson kisses his wife after their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match against Argentina at Spartak Stadium, Moscow. The game ended in a 1:1 draw
© Denis Tyrin/TASS
A view of the architectural art performance entitled 'La Transumante' of French artist Johann le Guillermin on the shore of Lake Geneva in Vevey, June 20
© EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD