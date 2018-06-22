This week in photos: Russia in playoff, Royal Ascot fashion and solstice swim in Australia

A view of the architectural art performance entitled 'La Transumante' of French artist Johann le Guillermin on the shore of Lake Geneva in Vevey, June 20 © EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Iceland's manager Heimir Hallgrimsson kisses his wife after their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match against Argentina at Spartak Stadium, Moscow. The game ended in a 1:1 draw © Denis Tyrin/TASS

Participants of the Dark Mofo Nude Solstice Swim are seen in the River Derwent at dawn, in Hobart, Australia, June 22 © EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS

French President's wife Brigitte Macron greets people during the 'Fete de la Musique', the music day celebration in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 21 © EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL

An Indian Hindu Naga Sadhu performs yoga as part of the 4th International Day of Yoga during the annual Ambubachi festival in Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, June 21 © EPA-EFE/STR

A visitor eats a fish during Vlaggetjesdag (Flagday), the day on which traditionally the new herring is shipped into the harbor of Scheveningen, The Netherlands, June 16 © EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

Visitors look at a sand sculpture at the 12th International Sands Sculpture Festival in Jelgava, June 19 © EPA-EFE/Toms Kalnins

A racegoer poses for photographers on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, June 20 © AP Photo/Tim Ireland

Russian Honor guards at the Motherland Calls statue at World War II memorial complex Mamayev Kurgan, in Volgograd June 18 © EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A Morocco fan wearing a lion costume arrives at Sportivnaya metro station to attend the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, June 20 © AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano

Fans watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A Round 2 football match between Russia and Egypt at St Petersburg Stadium, June 19 © Peter Kovalev/TASS

Ice cream “Choice of the Kremlin” for sale on Moscow’s Red Square, June 19 © Artem Geodakyan/TASS

Egypt's goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy in action in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A Round 2 football match against Russia at St Petersburg Stadium, June 19. Russia won the game 3-1 © Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

This week in photos: World Cup fever in Moscow, discord at G7 and Trump-Kim summit

Russia gets into knockout stage of World Cup 2018, race-goers bring glamour to Royal Ascot, winter solstice swim in Australia and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS