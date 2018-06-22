Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin lays wreath by the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Remembrance Day

Society & Culture
June 22, 13:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

June 22, the day when Nazi Germany attacked the Soviet Union, is marked across Russia as Day of Remembrance and Sorrow

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has laid a wreath by the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall to pay homage to the Soviet military who perished during the Great Patriotic War that Russia fought against Nazi Germany in 1941-1945.

June 22, the day when Nazi Germany attacked the Soviet Union, is marked across Russia as Day of Remembrance and Sorrow. Also taking part in the ceremony were war veterans, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Cabinet ministers, the leadership of the presidential administration, parliamentarians from the upper and lower houses of the Russian parliament, top military leadership, representatives of the main confessions and cadets.

Read also

Before and after the Great Patriotic War: the life of Soviet people

Soldiers from the Guard of Honor positioned the wreath with a tricolor ribbon the signature on which reads "To the Unknown Soldier from the president of the Russian Federation".

Putin arranged the ribbons and bowed in memory of the war victims. Then, other participants in the ceremony also put flowers by the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The remembrance event continued with a military band playing a march. At the end of the ceremony, Putin laid flowers on the Alley of Hero Cities.

Nazi Germany attacked the Soviet Union in the small hours of June 22, 1941 without a declaration of war. Thousands of Red Army military and civilians were killed on the very first day of the war, and a total of 1,200 planes, tanks and artillery weapons were destroyed.

The remains of an unknown Soviet soldier were relocated to the Kremlin Wall from a mass grave outside Moscow in 1966. A memorial was opened there the following year, its key element being the Eternal Flame. The Guard of Honor at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was deployed in 1997.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
International Yoga Day celebrations around the world
12
This week in photos: World Cup fever in Moscow, discord at G7 and Trump-Kim summit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Defense Ministry: OPCW missions in Syria violate Chemical Weapons Convention
2
Putin vows to continue contributing to Korean Peninsula settlement
3
Russia’s ‘Terminator’ advanced combat vehicles to get smart shells
4
Russian interior minister arrives in New York to attend UN Chiefs of Police Summit
5
Kremlin does not rule out Putin’s meeting with US national security adviser
6
US national security advisor heading to Russia to discuss potential Trump-Putin meeting
7
Putin lays wreath by the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Remembrance Day
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT