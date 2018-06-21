Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Landscape by Malevich auctioned off at Christie’s for $10.4 mln

Society & Culture
June 21, 1:30 UTC+3 LONDON

The painting went off to an anonymous buyer

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sion Touhig/Getty Images

LONDON, June 21. /TASS/. ‘Landscape’, a work in gouache on paper by the Russian avant-garde painter Kazimir Malevich was sold for $ 10.4 mln at Christie’s auction on Wednesday at the evening sales of the works of master and impressionist and modern arts.

The painting went off to an anonymous buyer, Christie’s said in a press release.

Read also

Sotheby's raises more than $12 mln from Russian art sales

Malevich painted the ‘Landscape’ in 1911 under the influence of the postimpressionist works by Paul Cezanne. However, his technique reveals much more spontaneity and expressiveness.

"[…] the monumental, square-format landscape is from ‘The Red Series’, a group of works characterized by gestural brush strokes and an expressive use of color, referencing both Fauvism and Cubism and anticipating Malevich’s move towards Suprematism," Christie’s said in a pamphlet on the work.

‘Landscape’ was first exhibited at the Moscow Salon in February/March 1911. It also appeared in St Petersburg in 1912 as part of ‘The Union of Youth’ exhibition where Malevich represented a radical group of artists known as ‘Donkey’s Tail’.

"In 1927, he was invited to Germany to show his work outside of Russia for the first time and brought with him the best works of his career to date," the article said. "Landscape was one such work and remained in Berlin after Malevich returned to Russia."

Landscape re-emerged in public view after World War II and was acquired by Kunstmuseum Basel where it was part of the display for more than 50 years, "before being restituted to the heirs of the artist."

It was put up for the current sale from a private collection.

On May 16, Christie’s auctioned off in New York Malevich’s ‘Suprematist Composition’ for $ 85.8 mln, which became a record price for a piece of his oeuvre.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: World Cup fever in Moscow, discord at G7 and Trump-Kim summit
10
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Paris dines in white and Kaliningrad's square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow slams Canadian top diplomat’s statement about democracy as inappropriate
2
Russia gets into knockout stage of World Cup 2018 ahead of schedule
3
Press review: US prepares for space battles and Russia to side with China in trade war
4
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
5
Diplomat emphasizes Russia’s military planning takes into account NATO’s steps
6
Diplomat says Russia scrutinizes likely effects of US military buildup in space
7
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT