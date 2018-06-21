Landscape by Malevich auctioned off at Christie’s for $10.4 mln

LONDON, June 21. /TASS/. ‘Landscape’, a work in gouache on paper by the Russian avant-garde painter Kazimir Malevich was sold for $ 10.4 mln at Christie’s auction on Wednesday at the evening sales of the works of master and impressionist and modern arts.

The painting went off to an anonymous buyer, Christie’s said in a press release.

Malevich painted the ‘Landscape’ in 1911 under the influence of the postimpressionist works by Paul Cezanne. However, his technique reveals much more spontaneity and expressiveness.

"[…] the monumental, square-format landscape is from ‘The Red Series’, a group of works characterized by gestural brush strokes and an expressive use of color, referencing both Fauvism and Cubism and anticipating Malevich’s move towards Suprematism," Christie’s said in a pamphlet on the work.

‘Landscape’ was first exhibited at the Moscow Salon in February/March 1911. It also appeared in St Petersburg in 1912 as part of ‘The Union of Youth’ exhibition where Malevich represented a radical group of artists known as ‘Donkey’s Tail’.

"In 1927, he was invited to Germany to show his work outside of Russia for the first time and brought with him the best works of his career to date," the article said. "Landscape was one such work and remained in Berlin after Malevich returned to Russia."

Landscape re-emerged in public view after World War II and was acquired by Kunstmuseum Basel where it was part of the display for more than 50 years, "before being restituted to the heirs of the artist."

It was put up for the current sale from a private collection.

On May 16, Christie’s auctioned off in New York Malevich’s ‘Suprematist Composition’ for $ 85.8 mln, which became a record price for a piece of his oeuvre.