Chechen leader Kadyrov invites Egyptian team to try traditional Chechen dish

GROZNY, June 20. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov invited Egyptian footballers to try a traditional Chechen dish, zhizhig-galnash, upon their return to the team’s training base in Grozny.

Zhizhig-galnash is Chechen dumplings with meat, traditionally served with broth and garlic sauce.

"Tomorrow, we invite the Egyptian team to try zhizhig-galnash. If we win, the dish will be excellent, if we lose - of average quality," Kadyrov said during the live broadcast of the "60 minutes" show on Tuesday night, while the Russia-Egypt game was still under way.

The Russian national football team snatched another home win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, defeating the Egyptian national squad 3-1 at the St. Petersburg Stadium. With six points, Russia has a solid lead in Group A; Uruguay is the runner-up with three points.

Russia is playing its final group stage match against Uruguay on June 25 in Samara.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14 and will continue until July 15. The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

During the tournament, Egypt’s national squad will be based in the Chechen capital Grozny. The players will stay at Hotel Lokal, about 10 km away from Grozny’s international airport, and train at the Ahmat Arena stadium.