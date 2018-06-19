Russia to create conditions to prompt compatriots to return home — Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Interior Ministry is working on mechanisms to encourage fellow countrymen from all countries to move to Russia, Deputy Interior Minister Igor Zubov informed TASS.

"As part of the migration policy concept, which is being drafted, we are tackling the issue to create conditions to secure the return of compatriots from all countries. We have received such proposals, and we are working in that direction," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his Q&A session on June 7 that the country should liberalize the process of obtaining Russian citizenship and that encouraging compatriots to move to Russia would be one of the few ways to solve the problem. According to Putin, the issue at hand is, above all, the people, regardless of their national and religious identity, who consider themselves to be closely related to the Russian civilization, who know Russian, are willing to work in Russia and have relevant skills. The head of state pointed to the need for drastic measures in this area taking into account the interests of citizens residing in Russia’s regions and the situation in the labor market.