Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ombudspersons to resolve issue of visiting Ukrainians convicted in Russia — Kremlin

Society & Culture
June 18, 13:05 UTC+3

Work is underway to implement the agreement that Putin and Poroshenko reached during their recent telephone talk, the Kremlin spokesman said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian Ombudsperson Lyudmila Denisova’s unsuccessful attempt to visit two Ukrainians convicted in Russia - Nikolai Karpyuk and Oleg Sentsov - does not indicate the failure of an agreement reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Pyotr Poroshenko, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also
Oleg Sentsov

Kremlin says no one suggested exchanging Ukrainian filmmaker for Russian editor-in-chief

When asked if Denisova’s unsuccessful attempt proved that Russia was to blame for the agreement’s failure, Peskov said that he "would not put the question that way." "I cannot clarify the reasons why they couldn’t meet, it is not in our purview. Russian Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova and her Ukrainian counterpart Denisova are working together, they have the full information as to with whom it is possible to meet," Peskov pointed out.

In reply to a question as to whether Moscow and Kiev had made any progress concerning the exchange of detainees, the Russian presidential spokesman said that "it is too early to speak about that." "Work is underway to implement the agreement that Putin and Poroshenko reached during their recent telephone talk. It will only be possible to speak about anything when some results of this work become clear," Peskov noted.

Agreements on visiting convicts

Ukrainian Parliament’s Human Rights Ombudsperson Lyudmila Denisova said that she intended to meet with her Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova on Monday, June 18. Moskalkova said earlier that the parties were to discuss issues related to visiting Russian and Ukrainian convicts, as well as agree on a further action plan.

On June 16, the Russian and Ukrainian ombudspersons planned to jointly visit Dmitry Shtyblikov, convicted for plotting a subversive attack, who is serving out his sentence in the Siberian city of Omsk, and also develop a road map for each other’s visits to prisoners in Russian and Ukraine. It was also planned that on June 18 Moskalkova would go to the Ukrainian city of Kherson to visit Chief Editor of the RIA Novosti news agency Kirill Vyshinsky, charged with high treason, while after June 22, Denisova was planned to meet with Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov convicted in Russia for terrorism and serving out his sentence in the city of Salekhard.

However, contrary to those agreements, the Ukrainian ombudsperson went to Salekhard on her own on June 15 and demanded a meeting with Sentsov. After her demand was turned down, Denisova refused to meet with her Russian counterpart in Omsk and said she was "not ready to cooperate like that." Later she said that she had also failed to meet with Nikolai Karpyuk in the Vladimir Central Prison.

In early June, the Russian and Ukrainian presidents held a telephone conversation, discussing the exchange of detainees. In particular, "Putin emphasized the need to immediately release Russian journalists arrested in Ukraine," the Kremlin said. Besides, the two presidents agreed that the two countries’ human rights ombudspersons would visit Ukrainian citizens convicted in Russia and Russian citizens convicted in Ukraine.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: World Cup fever in Moscow, discord at G7 and Trump-Kim summit
10
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Paris dines in white and Kaliningrad's square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US Republican Party senators to visit Russia
2
Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement
3
Cruise missile corvettes to join Russia’s Mediterranean taskforce
4
Kremlin comments on attempts to counter Nord Stream-2 implementation
5
US puts forward 47-point list of demands to Pyongyang — Japanese top diplomat
6
Press review: Putin, Trump set to meet in July and US, China back on trade war path
7
Iceland’s Gylfi Sigurdsson: Reaching 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Moscow ‘to be miracle’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT