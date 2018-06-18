Russia consumer watchdog says measles spreading in number of global regions

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia’s federal service for the oversight of consumer rights protection, Rospotrebnadzor, has called on the Russians to get vaccination for measles before trips abroad, as the disease is spearing in a number of regions of the world.

"Rospotrebnadzor calls public attention to the reports [on the spread of measles] and notes separately and vaccination offers the only reliable preventive protection against measles," the agency said in a warning at its website. "Therefore we make a recommendation to the people who have not been vaccinated and have not been down with measles previously to get vaccination at least fourteen days before the scheduled trip," the report said.

Rospotrebnadzor quoted information from the World Health Organization, which pointed out a notable increase in the incidence of measles in 28 South American countries - Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela, and also in the US and Canada.

"The Center for Public Health at the Healthcare Ministry of Ukraine points out the level of incidence of measles in Ukraine in 2017 exceeded the figures for 2016 by a factor of 70," the report said. "In all, as many as 20,553 cases of measles have been registered there since the beginning of this year, including 8,331 cases among adults and 12,222 cases among children."

"Eleven people have died from complications caused by the disease," the agency said.

As the root-cause of the situation, it pointed out the low levels of vaccination among the rank-and-file people.