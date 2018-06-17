Russian Politics & Diplomacy
One killed, three injured as train derails in Kazakhstan

June 17, 13:02 UTC+3 ASTANA

Three carriages of the train toppled onto their side

ASTANA, June 17./TASS/. A teenager was killed and three more people were injured when an Astana-Almaty train derailed in Kazakhstan’s southern Jambyl Region, a spokesperson for the Kazakh Interior Ministry’s Committee for Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

"Information that a teenager was killed and three people were injured in the accident has been confirmed," Ruslan Imankulov said. According to him, the passengers are evacuated to the Shu station on a train traveling in the same direction.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry said eight carriages of the passenger train had derailed. Three of them toppled onto their side. Rescuers work at the site.

