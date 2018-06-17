Russian, Ukrainian ombudspersons to meet on June 18 in Moscow

OMSK, June 17. /TASS/. Ombudspersons of Russia and Ukraine, Tatyana Moskalkova and Lyudmila Denisova will meet in Moscow on June 18 to discuss assess to inmates in Russia and Ukraine and agree further steps, the Russian ombudsperson said.

"Denisova and I agreed to meet in Moscow on Monday to discuss roadmaps for my visits of inmates in Ukraine and her visits to inmates in Russia," she said after visiting a Russian-Ukrainian citizen, Dmitry Shtyblikov, in a penal colony in the Siberian city of Omsk on Saturday.

Moskalkova said the agreement about the meeting was reached by phone. The event is tentatively scheduled for 14:00.

Ukrainian ombudsperson Lyudmila Denisova later confirmed the information an interview with the 112 Ukraine TV channel.

"Indeed, we are going to meet at 14:00 in her office on Monday in order to agree schedules of our visits," she said.

The ombudspersons of Russia and Ukraine planned to jointly visit Shtyblikov, convicted in Russia for preparing a subversive act, on June 16 and to lay down a schedule of each other’s visits to prisoners in Russia and Ukraine. On June 18, Moskalkova was expected to visit RIA Novosti Ukraine editor-in-chief, Kirill Vyshinsky, held in custody in Ukraine’s Kherson on high treason charges, while Denisova was due to meet with Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov, convicted in Russia for terrorism and serving his sentence in the northwestern Siberian city of Salekhard.

However, despite those agreements, the Ukrainian ombudsperson travelled to Salekhard on her own on June 15 and demanded a meeting with Sentsov. After her demand was turned down, Denisova refused to meet with her Russian counterpart in Omsk and said she was "not ready to cooperate like that.".