Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Ukrainian ombudspersons to meet on June 18 in Moscow

Society & Culture
June 17, 4:21 UTC+3 OMSK

The meeting is tentatively scheduled for 14:00

Share
1 pages in this article

OMSK, June 17. /TASS/. Ombudspersons of Russia and Ukraine, Tatyana Moskalkova and Lyudmila Denisova will meet in Moscow on June 18 to discuss assess to inmates in Russia and Ukraine and agree further steps, the Russian ombudsperson said.

Read also
Kirill Vyshinsky

Russian journalist arrested in Ukraine looks forward to meeting human rights ombudsperson

"Denisova and I agreed to meet in Moscow on Monday to discuss roadmaps for my visits of inmates in Ukraine and her visits to inmates in Russia," she said after visiting a Russian-Ukrainian citizen, Dmitry Shtyblikov, in a penal colony in the Siberian city of Omsk on Saturday.

Moskalkova said the agreement about the meeting was reached by phone. The event is tentatively scheduled for 14:00.

Ukrainian ombudsperson Lyudmila Denisova later confirmed the information an interview with the 112 Ukraine TV channel.

"Indeed, we are going to meet at 14:00 in her office on Monday in order to agree schedules of our visits," she said.

The ombudspersons of Russia and Ukraine planned to jointly visit Shtyblikov, convicted in Russia for preparing a subversive act, on June 16 and to lay down a schedule of each other’s visits to prisoners in Russia and Ukraine. On June 18, Moskalkova was expected to visit RIA Novosti Ukraine editor-in-chief, Kirill Vyshinsky, held in custody in Ukraine’s Kherson on high treason charges, while Denisova was due to meet with Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov, convicted in Russia for terrorism and serving his sentence in the northwestern Siberian city of Salekhard.

However, despite those agreements, the Ukrainian ombudsperson travelled to Salekhard on her own on June 15 and demanded a meeting with Sentsov. After her demand was turned down, Denisova refused to meet with her Russian counterpart in Omsk and said she was "not ready to cooperate like that.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: World Cup fever in Moscow, discord at G7 and Trump-Kim summit
10
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Paris dines in white and Kaliningrad's square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Renowned Russian conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky passes away
2
Russian government submits a draft law on raising the retirement age to State Duma
3
Trump to meet with Putin in Europe in July - newspaper
4
Croatia defeats Nigeria 2:0 in FIFA World Cup group D
5
Argentina’s Messi: Iceland rolled out solid defense impossible to penetrate
6
Russia to upgrade Buyan-M-class missile corvettes
7
Russia's economy must grow faster than the global economy — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT