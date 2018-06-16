Eight people hurt after taxi cab drives into crowd in central Moscow

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Eight people have been hurt in a road accident near Gostiny Dvor in central Moscow on Saturday as a taxi cab drove into a crowd of pedestrians, a source in the press service of Moscow’s Healthcare Department told TASS.

"Ambulance crews arrived at the scene of the emergency seven minutes after the accident. As of now, eight people are injured, seven of them are in a satisfactory condition, while one woman is in a moderately severe condition. All injured have been taken to hospitals in Moscow for diagnostic procedures and health services delivery," the source said.

According to Moscow’s traffic organization center, the driver’s license provided by Checkpoint taxi service is valid until October 2022.

As TASS reported earlier, a taxi cab drove into a crowd of pedestrians on the pavement in central Moscow. The preliminary cause of the road accident is failure to control the vehicle. The driver has been detained and delivered to the local police office. An inspection is underway.