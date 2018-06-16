Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Eight people hurt after taxi cab drives into crowd in central Moscow

Society & Culture
June 16, 21:10 UTC+3

Ambulance crews arrived at the scene of the emergency seven minutes after the accident, a source in the press service of Moscow’s Healthcare Department said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Eight people have been hurt in a road accident near Gostiny Dvor in central Moscow on Saturday as a taxi cab drove into a crowd of pedestrians, a source in the press service of Moscow’s Healthcare Department told TASS.

"Ambulance crews arrived at the scene of the emergency seven minutes after the accident. As of now, eight people are injured, seven of them are in a satisfactory condition, while one woman is in a moderately severe condition. All injured have been taken to hospitals in Moscow for diagnostic procedures and health services delivery," the source said.

According to Moscow’s traffic organization center, the driver’s license provided by Checkpoint taxi service is valid until October 2022.

As TASS reported earlier, a taxi cab drove into a crowd of pedestrians on the pavement in central Moscow. The preliminary cause of the road accident is failure to control the vehicle. The driver has been detained and delivered to the local police office. An inspection is underway.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: World Cup fever in Moscow, discord at G7 and Trump-Kim summit
10
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Paris dines in white and Kaliningrad's square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi footballers to be penalized for heavy defeat by Russia
2
Eight people hurt after taxi cab drives into crowd in central Moscow
3
Chechnya can offer a good level profitability to foreign investors - Putin
4
Renowned Russian conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky passes away
5
Advanced amphibious assault ship to join Russian Navy on June 20 — source
6
Denmark defeats Peru 1:0 in 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match
7
Russian striker Dzyuba: ‘We scored too much’ against Saudi Arabia at 2018 World Cup
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT