Five people taken to hospital after taxi cab drove into crowd in central Moscow

Society & Culture
June 16, 20:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

As reported earlier a taxi cab bumped into a road sign on Ilyinka Street

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Five people have been taken to hospital after a taxi cab drove into a crowd of pedestrians near Gostiny Dvor in central Moscow, a source in the city’s emergencies services told TASS.

"Five people hurt in the accident have been taken to hospital," he said.

As reported earlier a taxi cab bumped into a road sign on Ilyinka Street, after which it drove into a crowd of people. According to preliminary estimates, seven people sought medical treatment. "A taxi cab bumped into a road sign close to house number 4 on Ilyinka Street, after which it drove into a crowd of people. According to preliminary estimates, seven people were injured," the source in the city’s emergencies services told TASS.

