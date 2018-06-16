Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian journalist arrested in Ukraine looks forward to meeting human rights ombudsperson

Society & Culture
June 16, 4:20 UTC+3 KIEV

Vyshinsky’s defense "welcomes any steps related to our client’s defense, including possible visits by the OSCE monitoring mission members and consular officers of other countries"

Share
1 pages in this article
Kirill Vyshinsky

Kirill Vyshinsky

© AP Photo/Victor Platov

KIEV, June 16. /TASS/. Chief Editor of the RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency Kirill Vyshinsky, charged with high treason in Ukraine and currently kept in a pre-trial detention facility in the city of Kherson, welcomes any steps related to his defense, his attorney Andrei Domansky told TASS.

"I have just visited Kirill Vyshinsky in the pre-trial detention center," he said. "I told Kirill that the Russian human rights ombudsperson may visit him and he was glad to hear that," the attorney said, adding that the journalist’s father had had a chance to meet with his son at the detention center.

Domansky stressed that Vyshinsky’s defense "welcomes any steps related to our client’s defense, including possible visits by the OSCE monitoring mission members and consular officers of other countries".

Vyshinsky case

On May 15, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) carried out a large-scale operation against RIA Novosti Ukraine staff members, accusing them of high treason. The news agency’s Chief Editor Kirill Vyshinsky was detained. Searches were conducted in the news agency’s Kiev office and press center, as well as in some journalists’ apartments. The SBU also issued a statement claiming that "a network of media structures, which Moscow used for carrying out a hybrid war" against Kiev had been exposed.

The journalist was taken to the city of Kherson, where the city court arrested him for 60 days. The high treason charge against him is particularly based on a number of the journalist’s articles dedicated to the 2014 events in Crimea. If found guilty, the journalist may face up to 15 years in prison.

Vyshinsky, originally a Ukrainian national, obtained Russian citizenship in 2015. Vyshinsky addressed Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko from the courtroom, renouncing his Ukrainian citizenship and saying he considered himself to be only a Russian national. He also addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking for legal assistance in his release.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: World Cup fever in Moscow, discord at G7 and Trump-Kim summit
10
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Paris dines in white and Kaliningrad's square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Egyptian goalkeeper named best player of Egypt-Uruguay match
2
Saudi footballers to be penalized for heavy defeat by Russia
3
Diplomat warns British special services can be implicated in Salisbury incident
4
World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco
5
Ronaldo describes his participation in World Cup opening ceremony as "great honor"
6
Russian MP Poklonskaya invites Trump to visit Crimea
7
Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT