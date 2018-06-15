Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Syrian militant from Damascus detained in Moscow

Society & Culture
June 15, 16:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A 47-year-old resident of Damascus participated in the hostilities in Syria on the side of the militants

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Officers of the Center for Countering Extremism have detained a Syrian resident in eastern Moscow, who is suspected of participating in the hostilities in Syria on the side of the militants, a police source informed TASS.

IS members recruiting and sending people to Syria detained in Russia’s Dagestan

"Employees of the General Administration for Combating Extremism, along with their colleagues from the Center for Countering Extremism and the Criminal Investigation Department have detained a 47-year-old resident of Damascus, who participated in the hostilities in Syria on the side of the militants, disseminated propaganda and assisted illegal armed groups on the territory of this country," the source said.

The militant was detained on Thursday in one of the flats on Amurskaya Street in eastern Moscow.

According to the source, the Syrian resident is suspected of crimes under two articles of the Russian Criminal Code: "Organization of an illegal armed group or participation in one" and "Public incitement of terrorist acts, public justification of terrorism or terrorist propaganda".

