This week in photos: World Cup fever in Moscow, discord at G7 and Trump-Kim summit

Football fan from Colombia in central Moscow ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, June 13
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Russia's Artyom Dzyuba scores past Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, June 13. Russia won the game 5:0
© Denis Tyrin/TASS
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian President Vladimir Putin watch the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, June 14
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Russian fans pictured before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, June 14
© EPA-EFE/Felipe Trueba
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaking to US Presidend Donald J. Trump during the second day of the G7 meeting in Charlevoix, June 9
© EPA-EFE/JESCO DENZEL
A young woman stands in a digital artwork on display at the digital art museum 'teamLab Borderless' by Japanese creative group teamLab in Tokyo, June 11
© EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A woman with dogs takes part in a parade marking Russia Day, Omsk, June 12
© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Veterinarian Anna Kondratyeva presents The Oracle-cat Achill from The Hermitage State museum, which will choose a winner of the games between the national soccer teams at the FIFA World Cup 2018 during the charity event 'My Love-Football and Cat' in St. Petersburg, June 9
© EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
A visitor pass by artworks 'How to Blow Up Two heads at once' by Yinka Shonibare inside the exhibition ‘Racism'. The Invention of Human Race ' at the German Hygiene Museum in Dresden, June 13
© EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
A model presents a creation at the Charles Jeffery Loverboy catwalk show during the London Men's Fashion Week, in London, June 11
© EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore, June 12
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
A 38-metre high power tower shaped as Zabivaka the Wolf, the official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, by Primorskoye Koltso motorway, June 13
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS