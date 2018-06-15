Russian ambassador hails Cherry Orchard Festival in US

NEW YORK, June 15. /TASS/. The Cherry Orchard Festival in New York contributes to strengthening mutual understanding between Russians and Americans, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a greeting to the forum’s guests and organizers posted on Facebook.

Over the past years the participation of the leading Russian theater ensembles and musical bands, which are popular among American spectators, has become the festival’s calling card, the diplomat stressed.

"We believe that these events are important since they make it possible to show the entire variety of the Russian culture to Americans, find common ground through the art and contribute to strengthening mutual understanding among our peoples," Antonov said.

The ambassador emphasized that this year the program’s hallmark will be the stage plays by the State Theater of Nations. "I’m glad that now the American audience will have a chance to enjoy the theater’s performances, and most notably such an interesting play as Ivanov, the first play of famous Russian writer Anton Chekhov performed in the theater," the diplomat stressed.

Chekhov’s plays "help to learn a lot about the mysterious Russian soul and maybe find something in common in the mindset of Russians and Americans," he noted. Antonov expressed gratitude to Maria Shclover and Irina Shabshis, who have been the festival’s organizers for years and for the efforts on promoting the Russian culture in the United States.

This is the sixth Cherry Orchard Festival held in New York. The State Theater of Nations has become the festival’s guest for the second time. The theater staff led by famous Russian actor Evgeny Mironov made the first appearance on the forum’s stage two years ago with Shukshin's Stories.

The Russian theater’s tour in New York will run for four days until June 17.

The State Theater of Nations’ program includes about forty plays based on classic and modern literary works. Among them is Marriage by Russian writer Nikolai Gogol, The Idiot by Russian author Fyodor Dostoevsky, The Glass Menagerie by American playwright Tennessee Williams, The Taming of the Shrew by English playwright William Shakespeare, The Life of Gargantua and of Pantagruel by French writer Francois Rabelais, A Clockwork Orange by English writer Anthony Burgess, The Audience by British playwright Peter Morgan and Lungs by English playwright Duncan Macmillan.