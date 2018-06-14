Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow Metro musicians perform Russian anthem before FIFA World Cup opening match

Society & Culture
June 14, 19:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The musical ensemble "Eva’s mysteries" ("Zagadki Evy") performed the anthem accompanied by a guitar, a bass, a violin and a flute

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Participants of the Music on the Metro project performed the Russian anthem on the Sretensky bulvar metro station, the press service of Moscow’s department of transport informs.

The musical ensemble "Eva’s mysteries" ("Zagadki Evy") performed the anthem accompanied by a guitar, a bass, a violin and a flute.

Read also

Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow

"We would like to support our national football team and to make an original gift to the Moscow Metro’s passengers. Earlier, we have expanded the Music on the Metro project by nearly 1.5 times. On special musical platforms, we are going to play national songs and anthems of the teams participating in the tournament," Moscow Metro official Roman Latypov said.

The enhanced Music on the Metro project forms part of the Moscow Metro’s special events timed to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. On June 13, an exhibition of World Cup posters opened on the Vorobyovy Gory metro station, which will last until July 20. On the Circle line, a special World Cup-themed train will continue to operate. Furthermore, there will be professional guide tours in English and Russian at the stations of the Moscow Metro and the Moscow Central Circle until July 15.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara - from June 14 until July 15.

Show more
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
