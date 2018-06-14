Russian director’s film 'Leto' rakes in about $727,000 in first week

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov’s film "Leto" has raked in 45.9 mln rubles (about $727,000) in its first week, Russian Cinema Fund’s Analytics website informs.

According to earlier reports, on its opening day, the film earned 5.2 mln rubles (about $82,000) in 479 cinemas.

The picture tells a story about the beginning of Viktor Tsoi’s artistic journey. Tsoi was a Soviet musician who co-founded Kino, one of the most popular and influential Russian rock bands. The film explores his relationship with Mike Naumenko, leader of Zoopark rock group, his wife Natalia and members of the avant-garde rock movement in 1981 Leningrad.

Serebrennikov’s film was included in the main program of the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival. It was first shown in Russia on June 2, after the opening ceremony of the Kinotavr festival in Sochi. The Moscow premiere took place on Monday. Serebrennikov is currently under house arrest on the suspicion of fraud.