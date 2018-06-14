Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Prominent Russian filmmaker Govorukhin dies at 82

Society & Culture
June 14, 12:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Well-known Russian film director and Chairman of the State Duma Culture Committee Stanislav Govorukhin passed away on June 14

Stanislav Govorukhin

Stanislav Govorukhin

© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Well-known Russian film director and Chairman of the State Duma (lower house) Culture Committee Stanislav Govorukhin passed away at 10:37 Moscow time at the Barvikha Sanatorium outside Moscow, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at a lower house meeting.

"Our colleague Stanislav (Sergeyevich) Govorukhin passed away after a severe long illness at 10:37 Moscow time at the Barvikha Sanatorium. He fought his illness to the end, but it got the upper hand," Volodin said. After that, lawmakers paid homage to Govorukhin with a moment of silence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences over the prominent film director’s death, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Just like the whole country, Putin considers him a brilliant film director, a very active and much-respected public figure, a Russian citizen who was always actively involved in the life of his country," Peskov said.

Stanislav Govorukhin, 82, was awarded the honorary title of People’s Artist of Russia in 2006. He directed such movies as The Meeting Place Cannot Be Changed, Vertical and The Rifleman of the Voroshilov Regiment and wrote scripts for the Russian Revolt and In June 1941 films. Govorukhin was a member of Russia’s State Duma since 1993.

