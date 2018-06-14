Human rights ombudsperson to visit Russian citizens imprisoned in Ukraine

YEKATERINBURG, June 14. /TASS/. Russian human rights ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova has reported that, apart from visiting RIA Novosti Ukraine Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky, who was arrested in Kherson on charges of treason, she also plans to meet with some other Russian citizens staying in Ukrainian prisons.

"We’ve got a detailed road map - I mean the stages that were determined today. And we’ve got agreements, permissions, understanding and logistics," she said during a working trip to Yekaterinburg.

The list includes servicemen Alexander Baranov and Maxim Odintsov, who were detained by Ukrainian border guards on the border with Crimea, she said. Moskalkova will also visit Viktor Ageev and Larisa Chubarova, who were detained during the conflict in Donbass.

Earlier, Moskalkova reported that she will first visit Kirill Vyshinsky in Kherson on Monday, June 18.

More than 400 Russian citizens are serving sentences in Ukrainian prisons, Russian Human Rights ombudsperson noted.

"A total of more than 400 Russian citizens are staying in Ukrainian colonies and prisons on charges of various crimes, including criminal offenses," she said.

In early June Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko agreed in a telephone conversation that the human rights ombudsmen of the two countries will visit Russian citizens imprisoned in Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens imprisoned in Russia. Later, the ombudsmen exchanged their lists each including 34 people whom they plan to visit before August.