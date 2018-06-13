Veganism expanding to Russia’s North

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Followers of veganism - a practice of abstaining from use of animal products and associated philosophy that rejects the commodity status of animals - have appeared in Russia’s northern territories, including in the Yamalo-Nenets, Khanty-Mansi and Tyumen Regions. Vegans tell TASS it is truly tough to observe such dietary lifestyles in the Far North, but even there healthy eating alternatives are possible.

TASS reveals how vegans tackle their dietary lifestyles in Russia's northern regions.

Veganism in minus 40

Marina Tikhomirova lives in Nyagan (Khanty-Mansi). For two years, she does not eat meat or fish, and recently has abstained from all animal products.

"I refused from the earlier way of living within a day - after I have seen a few films on the topic," she said. "I stopped eating meat, fish and sea food."

According to her, in the small northern city it is quite a problem to find affordable analogues of vegan food. "I live in a small city, where vegan goods are rare, but I do search for them," she said. "Sometimes, shops offer vegetable milk - a small pack is about 25 rubles ($0.32), a one-litter pack is 200-300 rubles ($3.19-4.79); a grain yoghurt is about 100 rubles ($1.6), and it may be in only one shop across the city."

She still uses wool, fur and down - and feels fine in severe winters. "Minus 45 is a regular winter temperature here," she continued. "I used to wear clothes, which I had bought earlier, but now I think about how down and fur are made, and I want to get ethical clothes."

Vegans in the Yamalo-Nenets Region say despite the existing problems they manage to buy useful products and save lives for reindeer as they do not eat their meat or do not wear clothes made of their skins or fur.

Veganism via the Internet

Polina Keres, who lives in Tyumen, abstained from meat in 2011.

"I have to do thorough work choosing products at supermarkets, as the quality of vegetables is no good, except for summers," she said. "In this city, there are no places, where you could buy healthy food, and some eco-stores wind up the prices, thus I have to make online orders."

"Being a vegan could be great in Georgia - fruit available year-round, the national cuisine offers many vegetarian dishes," she continued. "In Canada it is even worse than in Russia, as all the product are absolutely artificial and prices are top high, though they have well-developed infrastructures for the vegans."

Every time that she returns home from traveling, she faces the problem - the followers are more often, but there is no place for them to be.

"Every time that I returned to Tyumen, I realized we do not have here a place with a good vegetarian menu, though the number of people with similar attitudes has been growing in line with the global tendency for healthy food," she told TASS. "My friend and I decided then to open a cafe - we presented our project at the investment fair, and now we are negotiating investments and rent for the first vegetarian cafe in Tyumen."

According to the vegan, despite the refusal to eat animal products, she still has enough energy, as she is very active in sports. "I do not have problems with energy, I have been living so for seven years, and I receive all necessary components from the vegetarian food," she said. "My recent medical tests have proved everything is fine, though I have a certain shortage of vitamin D - we practically do not have sunny days here, and one in three faces this problem."

How scientists help

According to Vladimir Popov of the Tyumen Industrial University, veganism in northern regions is acceptable for people, who are not involved in hard physical labor.

"If people live in the Arctic and sub-Arctic conditions and are not involved in hard physical labor, then veganism is possible for them, as in the Arctic and sub-Arctic areas grow many plants, berries," he said. "They may be used for making bread, various soups, and desserts."

According to the expert, scientists have different methods to extract valuable biological ingredients from plants, and then have them mixed in a biochemical reactor. "This way, we receive combinations for different purposes: to support the immune system, to boost stress-resistance, improve the memory, focus; and all those combinations could be used for every-day food to correct the share of vitamins and minerals," he explained. "This method may be used for making nutrition for vegetarians.".