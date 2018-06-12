Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Captain of catamaran colliding with bargre on Volga was drunk

Society & Culture
June 12, 16:51 UTC+3 VOLGOGRAD

As reported earlier the two-hauled boat and the barge collided on the Volga River, killing 11 people

VOLGOGRAD, June 12. /TASS/. The captain of the catamaran that collided with a barge on the Volga River, was drunk, head of the local medical examiner office Vyacheslav Barkanov told TASS.

"As of now, eleven bodies have been delivered to Volgograd’s regional medical examiner offices. Eight bodies have been examined, and one body chemistry test is ready. The captain’s blood alcohol concentration was 2.17 per mille, which corresponds to the medium alcohol content, whereas the high alcohol level starts from 2.5," he said.

As reported earlier the two-hauled boat and the barge collided on the Volga River, killing 11 people. Five individuals were rescued after the collision, three of them were taken to hospital.

