Search operation after catamaran, barge collision in Volgograd ended

VOLGOGRAD, June 12. /TASS/. The search and rescue operation after the collision of the twin-hull ship and the barge on the Volga River near Volgograd has been finished, a source in the central office of the Volgograd Region’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"The search and rescue operation is over," he said, adding that the body of the eleventh victim had been lifted.

As reported earlier the two-hauled boat and the barge collided on the Volga River, killing 11 people. Five individuals were rescued after the collision, three of them were taken to hospital.