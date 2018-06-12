Russia to celebrate national holiday

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russia is celebrating its national holiday, the Russia Day, on Tuesday. The declaration of Russia’s sovereignty was passed by the parliament of the RSFSR on June 12, 1990, 28 years ago. The day was later announced as the national holiday by the presidential decree. The official name, the Russia Day, was given to the holiday in 2002.

The capital and regions will present holiday programs for the Russia Day, dedicated to hospitality and forthcoming World Cup, stage concerts and various events.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold the ceremony of State Awards granting and participate in the official function coinciding with the Russia Day on Tuesday, press service of the Kremlin said.