MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. One persons has died when a barge collided with a catamaran near the city of Volgograd, while seven more people are reported missing, the emergency services told TASS on Monday.

"A barge and catamaran collided on the [Volga] river. Fifteen people were reportedly on [the twin-hulled boat]," the source said. "Seven of them have been rescued."

One person died, he added.