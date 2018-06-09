Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow Metro musicians to perform hits from countries participating in FIFA World Cup

Society & Culture
June 09, 21:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The musicians are getting ready to perform national songs of the countries, whose national teams will be playing on a particular day

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s musicians will perform in the Moscow Metro stations international hits from the countries participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Moscow Metro official Yulia Temnikova said in an interview with TASS.

"We have seen to it that fans would not have to part with their favorite sport during the trip, and created a cultural and entertainment program. To start with, in the metro, we will hear national songs of the countries participating in the World Cup," she said.

According to Temnikova, participants of the Music in the Metro project are already preparing the new repertoire, and are getting ready to perform national hits of the countries, whose national teams will be playing on a particular day.

Furthermore, on July 10-July 15, there will be more than 70 professional guide tours in English and Russian, during which the passengers can find out about modern stations, architectural monuments and legends of the metro. "Each tour will be an hour and a half long, and it is necessary to sign up beforehand on the metro’s official website. The sale of tickets has already started," the metro official clarified.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara - from June 14 until July 15.

