Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian colonel's DNA not found on infamous confiscated 8 billion rubles cash

Society & Culture
June 09, 12:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Colonel Zakharchenko was arrested on charges of bribe-taking and abuse of office

Share
1 pages in this article
Dmitry Zakharchenko

Dmitry Zakharchenko

© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Experts have not found any traces of DNA belonging to the former deputy chief of department of the Interior Ministry’s economic security and resistance to corruption directorate, Dmitry Zakharchenko, accused of corruption-related crimes, his lawyer Alexander Gorbatenko told TASS.

"Zakharchenko voluntarily presented DNA samples for comparing it with the DNA found on the packs of cash. No biological traces that might be attributed to him have been identified either in the apartment or on the cash packs found there," Gorbatenko said.

The lawyer added he had no knowledge whose DNA was identified on the banknotes.

Zakharchenko case

Colonel Zakharchenko was arrested on charges of bribe-taking and abuse of office. The court ruling said that in January 2016 he had obtained information about a forthcoming search in the home of Nota-bank’s CFO Galina Marchukova and warned her of the detective measures to be taken in connection with the investigation of a tax evasion criminal case by one of the bank’s clients - JSC Elektrozavod.

Read also
Dmitry Zakharchenko

Police seize cash bonanza during vehicle search of senior anti-corruption official

Also, Zakharchenko is charged with several instances of bribe-taking. The investigators argue that he had received seven million rubles from the former chief and co-owner of the company Rusengineering, Anatoly Pshegornitsky, and $800,000 from the owner of La Mare restaurant Mehdi Douss.

From the same source, investigators claim, Zakharchenko obtained a considerable material benefit - a 50% discount card from the restaurant 3.5 million rubles worth. Also, businessman Avsholum Yunayev reportedly paid 800,000 rubles for Zakharchenko’s deluxe vacation in Sochi, which was also interpreted as a bribe.

Billions in Moscow apartments

When an apartment on Lomonosovsky Prospekt in Moscow was searched in connection with the Zakharchenko case, a large amount of cash was seized - more than 124 million US dollars, nearly 1.5 million euros and more than 342 million rubles. Another 19.5 million rubles, 600,000 euros and 20,000 dollars was found in another apartment on Michurinsky Prospekt. Thirteen million rubles, 170,000 dollars and 5,000 euros was retrieved from Zakharchenko’s car and more than 16 million US dollars was discovered on the bank accounts of Zakharchenko’s female friend.

A court in December 2017 ruled that all this cash, as well as 13 apartments, 14 car parking spots, four cars and a 500-gram gold bar, should be converted to government revenue.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Paris dines in white and Kaliningrad's square
12
World Environment Day sets sights on beating plastic pollution
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russia ready to improve ties with US, the ball is now in Washington’s court
2
Russian Defense Ministry points out IS emerged as result of US military invasion of Iraq
3
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships arrive in Philippines
4
Putin presents Xi with Russian steam bath house made of Siberian cedar logs
5
Ukraine’s Poroshenko claims Minsk format of peace settlement talks nonexistent
6
Putin cooks traditional Chinese food during his visit to Tianjin
7
International FIFA World Cup Broadcasting Center opens in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT