More than 50 children hospitalized with food poisoning at Urals camp

Society & Culture
June 09, 7:01 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

The children are in satisfactory condition

YEKATERINBURG, June 9. /TASS/. Some 64 children at the Sosnovy Bor camp in the Sverdlovsk Region, in Russia’s Urals, have been hospitalized with suspected food poisoning, the Health Ministry’s regional department said on Saturday.

"Some 33 children are in a hospital in the town of Kushva, and another 31 will be hospitalized in Nizhny Tagil. Now there are 20 children there and another 11 are leaving the camp," a spokesperson said.

All children have similar complaints, including stomach ache, vomit and sickness. Laboratory tests are conducted to establish the cause of the disease.

Earlier reports said the Investigative Committee and prosecutors in Kushva launched checks into the suspected outbreak of food poisoning.

