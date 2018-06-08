Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda to perform in Moscow, St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Mike Shinoda, co-founder of the US rock group Linkin Park, will give two concerts in Russia - on August 31 in St. Petersburg at the A2 Green Concert club, and on September 1 in Moscow at the Adrenaline Stadium venue, the concert organizer’s press service reported.

"Mike Shinoda will perform new tracks and classic Linkin Park hits," the organizers said, commenting on the upcoming concerts’ program.

In the summer of 2017, Linkin Park lost their lead singer - Chester Bennington - when he took his own life. "The first thing people asked was how I am, and then what I’m planning to do," the concert agency quoted Mike Shinoda. "I had no response that I was sure of. The connection with reality was blurred; I was completely lost at sea, that’s why I started to think how to re-establish balance and connection with the world."

Shinoda’s solo album Post Traumatic will be released on June 15. When working on the album, the musician found inspiration in hip-hop music, as well as cult 80s artists: Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel and Tears For Fears. Linkin Park fans have already commended the newly released tracks: Running From My Shadow, Watching As I Fall and Place To Start.

Linkin Park was founded in 1996. The group received Grammy nominations several times, taking the award home twice. The rock group also enjoyed massive commercial success. They have released seven studio albums, which sold over 70 mln copies.