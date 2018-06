ANKARA, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Consulate General in Turkey’s Antalya confirms the death of two Russian tourists, a diplomatic source told TASS on Friday.

"We confirm the death of two Russians in Antalya," he said.

Turkey’s Ihlas News Agency earlier reported the death of two Russian men, one of whom drowned in the sea and the other died from a head injury after he had fallen down in his hotel room.