This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Paris dines in white and Kaliningrad's square

Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session

Soyuz-FG booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft carrying crew members of Expedition 56-57 Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, Serena Aunon-Chancellor of NASA and Alexander Gerst of ESA lifts off from the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, June 6 © EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A butterfly flies into the jaws of a crocodile inhabiting the Tarcoles River, the most polluted basin in Central America and one of the most polluted in Latin America, in the place of Tarcoles, Costa Rica, June 5 © EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama playfully pinches the nose of a senior monk as he arrives to give a talk to Tibetan youth in Dharmsala, June 7 © AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia

A girl dances during the 15th Usadba Jazz festival at the Arkhangelskoye Museum Estate, Moscow region, June 2 © Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

An armed police officer walks past an environmental protester wearing a skeleton costume as she demonstrates outside parliament against recent government plans to mine coal and open a coal-fired power plant, in downtown Nairobi, June 5 © AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Thousands don themselves in white attire and share a dinner by the Invalides during the 30th edition of the 'Diner en Blanc' in Paris, June 3 © EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Duch Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld-Schouten welcomes British Minister of Defense Peter Wilson at a meeting of the Northern Group countries at The Hague, the Netherlands, June 6 © EPA-EFE/Robin van Lonkhuijsen

A view of the Stock Exchange Garden opened near the Kaliningrad Regional Youth Cultural Centre (formerly the Konigsberg Stock Exchange, more recently the Mariners' House of Culture) and featuring a light and music fountain, over 30 pines and several thousand shrubs planted in total, the project's price tag was 200 mln rubles ($3.2 mln) June 6 © Vitaly Nevar/TASS

A Russian passenger tunes in to watch a live broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual question and answer session on a laptop in a car, Crimea, June 7 © Sergei Malgavko/TASS

