This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Paris dines in white and Kaliningrad's square

Society & Culture
June 08, 18:58 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

A Russian passenger tunes in to watch a live broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual question and answer session on a laptop in a car, Crimea, June 7
A Russian passenger tunes in to watch a live broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual question and answer session on a laptop in a car, Crimea, June 7
A Russian passenger tunes in to watch a live broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual question and answer session on a laptop in a car, Crimea, June 7
© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
A view of the Stock Exchange Garden opened near the Kaliningrad Regional Youth Cultural Centre (formerly the Konigsberg Stock Exchange, more recently the Mariners' House of Culture) and featuring a light and music fountain, over 30 pines and several thousand shrubs planted in total, the project's price tag was 200 mln rubles ($3.2 mln) June 6
A view of the Stock Exchange Garden opened near the Kaliningrad Regional Youth Cultural Centre (formerly the Konigsberg Stock Exchange, more recently the Mariners' House of Culture) and featuring a light and music fountain, over 30 pines and several thousand shrubs planted in total, the project's price tag was 200 mln rubles ($3.2 mln) June 6
A view of the Stock Exchange Garden opened near the Kaliningrad Regional Youth Cultural Centre (formerly the Konigsberg Stock Exchange, more recently the Mariners' House of Culture) and featuring a light and music fountain, over 30 pines and several thousand shrubs planted in total, the project's price tag was 200 mln rubles ($3.2 mln) June 6
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Duch Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld-Schouten welcomes British Minister of Defense Peter Wilson at a meeting of the Northern Group countries at The Hague, the Netherlands, June 6
Duch Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld-Schouten welcomes British Minister of Defense Peter Wilson at a meeting of the Northern Group countries at The Hague, the Netherlands, June 6
Duch Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld-Schouten welcomes British Minister of Defense Peter Wilson at a meeting of the Northern Group countries at The Hague, the Netherlands, June 6
© EPA-EFE/Robin van Lonkhuijsen
Slaty-backed gulls on the Basargin Peninsula, June 3
Slaty-backed gulls on the Basargin Peninsula, June 3
Slaty-backed gulls on the Basargin Peninsula, June 3
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Thousands don themselves in white attire and share a dinner by the Invalides during the 30th edition of the 'Diner en Blanc' in Paris, June 3
Thousands don themselves in white attire and share a dinner by the Invalides during the 30th edition of the 'Diner en Blanc' in Paris, June 3
Thousands don themselves in white attire and share a dinner by the Invalides during the 30th edition of the 'Diner en Blanc' in Paris, June 3
© EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
An armed police officer walks past an environmental protester wearing a skeleton costume as she demonstrates outside parliament against recent government plans to mine coal and open a coal-fired power plant, in downtown Nairobi, June 5
An armed police officer walks past an environmental protester wearing a skeleton costume as she demonstrates outside parliament against recent government plans to mine coal and open a coal-fired power plant, in downtown Nairobi, June 5
An armed police officer walks past an environmental protester wearing a skeleton costume as she demonstrates outside parliament against recent government plans to mine coal and open a coal-fired power plant, in downtown Nairobi, June 5
© AP Photo/Ben Curtis
A girl dances during the 15th Usadba Jazz festival at the Arkhangelskoye Museum Estate, Moscow region, June 2
A girl dances during the 15th Usadba Jazz festival at the Arkhangelskoye Museum Estate, Moscow region, June 2
A girl dances during the 15th Usadba Jazz festival at the Arkhangelskoye Museum Estate, Moscow region, June 2
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama playfully pinches the nose of a senior monk as he arrives to give a talk to Tibetan youth in Dharmsala, June 7
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama playfully pinches the nose of a senior monk as he arrives to give a talk to Tibetan youth in Dharmsala, June 7
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama playfully pinches the nose of a senior monk as he arrives to give a talk to Tibetan youth in Dharmsala, June 7
© AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
A butterfly flies into the jaws of a crocodile inhabiting the Tarcoles River, the most polluted basin in Central America and one of the most polluted in Latin America, in the place of Tarcoles, Costa Rica, June 5
A butterfly flies into the jaws of a crocodile inhabiting the Tarcoles River, the most polluted basin in Central America and one of the most polluted in Latin America, in the place of Tarcoles, Costa Rica, June 5
A butterfly flies into the jaws of a crocodile inhabiting the Tarcoles River, the most polluted basin in Central America and one of the most polluted in Latin America, in the place of Tarcoles, Costa Rica, June 5
© EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS
Soyuz-FG booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft carrying crew members of Expedition 56-57 Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, Serena Aunon-Chancellor of NASA and Alexander Gerst of ESA lifts off from the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, June 6
Soyuz-FG booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft carrying crew members of Expedition 56-57 Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, Serena Aunon-Chancellor of NASA and Alexander Gerst of ESA lifts off from the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, June 6
Soyuz-FG booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft carrying crew members of Expedition 56-57 Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, Serena Aunon-Chancellor of NASA and Alexander Gerst of ESA lifts off from the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, June 6
© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Vladimir Putin's Q&A session, 'Diner en Blanc' in Paris, new square in Kaliningrad and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

