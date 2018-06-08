Putin, Xi Jinping arrive in Tianjin by train

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping in a train on their way to the city of Tianjin © Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

TIANJIN, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have taken a trip by the Fuxing bullet train from Beijing to the port city of Tianjin located along the coast of the Bohai Bay, 120 kilometers from the Chinese capital.

It takes one and a half to two hours to get from Beijing to Tianjin by car depending on traffic, but the two heads of state traveled only for about half an hour. Thus, Xi Jinping managed to show the advantages of high-speed transport systems and China’s achievements in machine building.

China is going through a boom in the construction of high-speed railways. The country’s rail network is the longest in the world, with a total length of about 22,000 kilometers. In August 2017, the Fuxing bullet trains started operating on two rail roads, which connect Beijing, Tianjin and several cities in the Hebei province.

Putin said during his annual televised question and answer session on Thursday that he was going "to assess China’s achievements" in high-speed train building during his planned visit.