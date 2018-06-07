Petersburg head orders accommodating Syrian family of Ukrainian seeking Russian passport

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7./TASS/. St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko has issued instructions to the city government to help accommodate the family of Ukrainian national Irina Galichenko-Barakat, who asked President Putin to grant her Russian citizenship, the governor’s spokesman, Andrey Kibitov, wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

Ukrainian national Irina currently undergoes medical treatment at Military Medical Academy in St. Petersburg after she lost her arm and leg in Syrian Aleppo.

The governor has ordered the city government to help in accommodating the family of Irina "after they arrive to St. Petersburg from Syria," the spokesman said in a post.

During Russian president’s Q&A session on Thursday, Irina asked Putin to help her meet with the family, as her husband and children are Syrian nationals.

Vladimir Putin promised her Russian citizenship, as well as pledged assistance in her seeing the family. Irina’s husband and children are Syrian nationals.

"I will ask the Defense Ministry to find your family and bring them to Russia," Putin said. "What you are asking for - Russian citizenship, is within the competence of the Russian president, and you will get it," Putin said. "Your case is a special one, it is your misfortune and a tragedy - all that happened to you. I hope your children know that their mother is getting well," the president said.

In the summer of 2016, Ukrainian national Irina Barakat lost a hand and a leg sheltering the children as militants were shelling Aleppo. She was injured by a shell flying into her apartment and was airlifted to St. Petersburg.

For the past 13 years, Irina Barakat, interpreter, has lived in Syria, where she gave birth to two sons and a daughter.