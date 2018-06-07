Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Human rights council chief highlights need to concentrate on real extremism

Society & Culture
June 07, 19:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Punishing for political anecdotes as for extremism, is inadmissible, Mikhail Fedotov, said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. It is necessary to fight real extremism instead of labelling political anecdotes as extremism and punishing for them, head of the Russian Presidential Council for Human Rights and Civil Society, Mikhail Fedotov, said on Thursday.

Read also

Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization

"It is important to fight real extremism. Extremism is what can lead to violence, bloodshed, while punishing for political anecdotes as for extremism, is inadmissible," Fedotov told Tass in connection with an appeal by President Vladimir Putin to analyze the notion of extremism and legal practices. "The Council has suggestions to this matter," Fedotov added.

In his annual Q&A session on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged to analyze the legal practice in criminal cases on extremism, stressing that it shouldn't be overdone, but propaganda of suicide and fascist ideology should be prevented.

"Of course, this judicial practice should be in the public eye and should be adjusted along the way. If we are talking about the spread of extremist information, then, of course, as in other areas of society, general rules should be applied. But we have to agree on those notions, what they are, and it is not necessary to go overboard with it, to the level of insanity," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
World Environment Day sets sights on beating plastic pollution
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin promises Russian citizenship to Ukrainian national wounded in Aleppo
2
Swedish government confirms issuing permit for construction of Nord Stream 2
3
Russia has no plans for pulling troops out of Syria — Putin
4
Putin assures that Avangard hypersonic missile system will enter service in 2019
5
Le Pen says Putin’s visit to Austria sign of Europe’s liberation
6
Over 2.4 million tickets sold for matches of 2018 World Cup in Russia
7
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT