Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin ‘not alone’ as head of state because ‘one man doesn’t make a team’

Society & Culture
June 07, 18:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian president, one can only achieve positive results in one’s work by relying on a capable, effective team of professionals and like-minded individuals

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he does not feel lonely at the top, because he works in a team.

Read also

Putin says Russian people to decide on his successor

"No, I do not feel lonely, because one man does not make a team, as the saying goes," the head of state said at his annual televised Q&A session.

According to Putin, one can only achieve positive results in one’s work by relying on a capable, effective team of professionals and like-minded individuals. In his view, that concerns not only running Russia or any other country but also all spheres of life.

"I do have such a team," Putin emphasized.

The Russian president noted that he prefers to rely on guarantees rather than trust in his work. "It’s a matter of guarantees rather than trust. I try to rely on these categories primarily and use them in my work - on the international stage and even inside the country," the president noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
World Environment Day sets sights on beating plastic pollution
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Preparation for Nord Stream 2 to begin in Sweden in coming months
2
Putin: All unveiled ‘breakthrough’ weapons to timely arrive for Russian troops
3
Putin notes successful service of women in Russian Army
4
Putin: Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service in 2019
5
Russian football squad at its lowest ever spot in new FIFA’s World Rankings list
6
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
7
Issuance of Fan-ID for 2018 FIFA World Cup may be declined due to personal false data
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT