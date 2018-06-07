Putin ‘not alone’ as head of state because ‘one man doesn’t make a team’

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he does not feel lonely at the top, because he works in a team.

"No, I do not feel lonely, because one man does not make a team, as the saying goes," the head of state said at his annual televised Q&A session.

According to Putin, one can only achieve positive results in one’s work by relying on a capable, effective team of professionals and like-minded individuals. In his view, that concerns not only running Russia or any other country but also all spheres of life.

"I do have such a team," Putin emphasized.

The Russian president noted that he prefers to rely on guarantees rather than trust in his work. "It’s a matter of guarantees rather than trust. I try to rely on these categories primarily and use them in my work - on the international stage and even inside the country," the president noted.