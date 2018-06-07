Putin mentions road construction among Russia’s top priorities for next six years

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Road construction and territorial transport connectivity will be among top-priority tasks for the next six years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the annual Q&A session on Thursday.

"One of top-priority tasks for a six-year period ahead is spatial development, territorial connectivity and road construction," he said.

According to Putin, the issue of road construction is still relevant. "The country is huge, and transport issues have always been relevant. As the territory is huge, what has been done in certain areas is not enough," he said.

"It is necessary to make sure that not only federal but regional highways are in fair condition," he noted.

The task requires doubling of amount of funds allocated for road construction within the next six years, the president said. "A total of 5.1 trillion rubles ($81.9 bln) was spent on road construction in the period between 2012 and 2017. The plan is to almost double this amount in the next six-year period," he said, adding that "up to 9.7 trillion rubles ($156 bln) will be allocated for road construction in various regions of the Russian Federation."