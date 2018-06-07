Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin mentions road construction among Russia’s top priorities for next six years

Society & Culture
June 07, 17:05 UTC+3

It is necessary to make sure that not only federal but regional highways are in fair condition, the president noted

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Road construction and territorial transport connectivity will be among top-priority tasks for the next six years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the annual Q&A session on Thursday.

"One of top-priority tasks for a six-year period ahead is spatial development, territorial connectivity and road construction," he said.

Read also

Russian gurus create eco-friendly material for road construction in the Arctic

According to Putin, the issue of road construction is still relevant. "The country is huge, and transport issues have always been relevant. As the territory is huge, what has been done in certain areas is not enough," he said.

"It is necessary to make sure that not only federal but regional highways are in fair condition," he noted.

The task requires doubling of amount of funds allocated for road construction within the next six years, the president said. "A total of 5.1 trillion rubles ($81.9 bln) was spent on road construction in the period between 2012 and 2017. The plan is to almost double this amount in the next six-year period," he said, adding that "up to 9.7 trillion rubles ($156 bln) will be allocated for road construction in various regions of the Russian Federation."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
World Environment Day sets sights on beating plastic pollution
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Preparation for Nord Stream 2 to begin in Sweden in coming months
2
Putin: All unveiled ‘breakthrough’ weapons to timely arrive for Russian troops
3
Putin notes successful service of women in Russian Army
4
Putin: Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service in 2019
5
Russian football squad at its lowest ever spot in new FIFA’s World Rankings list
6
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
7
Issuance of Fan-ID for 2018 FIFA World Cup may be declined due to personal false data
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT