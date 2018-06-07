Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to shell out billions of dollars to fight cancer

Society & Culture
June 07, 14:58 UTC+3

During Putin's Q&A session, Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova noted a sizable decline in advanced cancer cases

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 7./TASS/. A program to fight oncology diseases that is being put together in Russia will necessitate about one trillion rubles ($16.16 billion), this money is part of eight trillion rubles needed for the implementation of the objectives set in the new May Decrees, President Vladimir Putin said during his annual Q&A session on Thursday.

"This program is currently underway. According to early estimates, it will cost one trillion rubles approximately until 2024. This is precisely one trillion from the additional eight (trillion rubles) that I have mentioned," Putin said.

Read also

Russia working on new technology to stave off cancer

Among the questions pouring in to the Q&A session, some pointed to a low level of detecting early-stage cancers, late diagnoses, shortage of medicines as well as specialists in the regions.

The president reiterated that it is necessary to focus more actively on the development of nuclear medicine, while medications, including for chemotherapy, must meet present-day demands. Besides, Putin also said he hoped the number of medical specialists keen on their work will be growing.

During the Q&A session, Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova noted a sizable decline in advanced cancer cases. Earlier, in his state-of-the-nation address, Putin emphasized the importance of having a national program to fight cancer. Skvortsova said back then that the national strategy would be presented in December 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
World Environment Day sets sights on beating plastic pollution
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin derides German report of ‘Trump pushing EU into Russian hands’ as best recent joke
2
Russia cannot have its own cryptocurrency by definition, says Putin
3
Embattled MP launches lawsuit against Ukrainian parliament
4
Senator certain Russia can manufacture An-124 aircraft without Ukraine
5
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session
6
Tests prove Russian rocket engines’ multiple-use capacity — developer
7
Putin describes US steel and aluminum tariffs as sanctions against EU, Mexico, Canada
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT