Russia to shell out billions of dollars to fight cancer

MOSCOW, June 7./TASS/. A program to fight oncology diseases that is being put together in Russia will necessitate about one trillion rubles ($16.16 billion), this money is part of eight trillion rubles needed for the implementation of the objectives set in the new May Decrees, President Vladimir Putin said during his annual Q&A session on Thursday.

"This program is currently underway. According to early estimates, it will cost one trillion rubles approximately until 2024. This is precisely one trillion from the additional eight (trillion rubles) that I have mentioned," Putin said.

Among the questions pouring in to the Q&A session, some pointed to a low level of detecting early-stage cancers, late diagnoses, shortage of medicines as well as specialists in the regions.

The president reiterated that it is necessary to focus more actively on the development of nuclear medicine, while medications, including for chemotherapy, must meet present-day demands. Besides, Putin also said he hoped the number of medical specialists keen on their work will be growing.

During the Q&A session, Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova noted a sizable decline in advanced cancer cases. Earlier, in his state-of-the-nation address, Putin emphasized the importance of having a national program to fight cancer. Skvortsova said back then that the national strategy would be presented in December 2018.