‘Leto’ by renowned moviemaker Serebrennikov set for general release in Russia

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The movie "Leto" ("Summer") by filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov will be released to general audiences in Russia on Thursday, the company WDSSPR has reported.

The film portrays Russian singer Viktor Tsoi and his music band Kino, one of the most popular bands in the history of Russian music, Tsoi’s career and his relations with Mike Naumenko, his wife Natalya and all those who were at the cutting edge of the 1981 Leningrad rock music movement. According to screenwriter Michael Idov, this movie is a "musical fantasy about the memories of a secondary participant."

Serebrennikov himself is currently under house arrest on charges of fraud.

The movie "Leto" was included in the main contest of the 71st Cannes Festival.

The movie was first screened in Russia on June 2 after the opening ceremony for Sochi's Kinotavr film festival. The Moscow premiere took place at the Gogol Center on Monday. The movie crew presented the picture on Monday: producers Ilya Steward and Murad Osmann; featured actors Irina Starshenbaum, Roma Zver (Roman Bilyk), Filipp Avdeev, Alexander Gorchilin and Lia Akhedzhakova; camera operator Vladislav Opelyants, art director Andrey Ponkratov and costume designer Tatyana Dolmatovskaya.